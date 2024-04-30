Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has intensified his efforts to court minority voters ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections slated for May 7. Today, he took center stage at an election rally held in the Muslim minority-dominated Sontoli area within the Kamrup district of Assam.

At the rally, Chief Minister Sarma employed a strategic blend of promises for development and infrastructure enhancements to sway the electorate towards supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Expressing his optimism about gaining support from minority communities, Chief Minister Sarma stated, "Minority communities have just started supporting us. In the future, we anticipate their continued support."

The 'Vijay Sankalpa Samaroh (Victory Resolution Rally)' event, held at the Sonatali Higher Secondary School playground, drew a crowd of nearly 10,000 attendees. Despite the absence of Bijuli Kalita Medhi, the BJP candidate for the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency, Chief Minister Sarma spearheaded the election campaign.

During his address, Sarma outlined various infrastructure commitments aimed at improving connectivity and public services in the region. These pledges notably included plans for the construction of roads from Goraimari to Sonatali under the Assam Mala scheme, along with proposals for bridges over the Joljoli River.

The Chief Minister's proactive engagement and commitments highlighted a strategic endeavor by the BJP to consolidate its presence in minority-dominated areas ahead of the impending elections. Historically, the party has faced challenges in making significant inroads in these regions. However, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the helm, the BJP appears determined to reshape its narrative and secure the trust of Muslim voters.