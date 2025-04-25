Assam-based Hindu organisation, Kutumba Surakshya Parishad, has demanded the isolation of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and MLA from Sivasagar LAC Akhil Gogoi of Assam from parliamentary and assembly activities, respectively.

During a press conference held in Guwahati, the president of the organization referred to the historic relationship between Edwina Mountbatten and Jawaharlal Nehru to describe the possible hidden agenda of Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi, the wife of MP Gaurav Gogoi. He said, "That was E for Edwina, and now here also E for Elizabeth."

Recently, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged a Pakistani connection of MP Gogoi, stating that his wife, Mrs. Elizabeth, had worked for some Pakistani organization, as reported.

Speaking to reporters, Borah said that the terrorist attack at J&K's Pahalgam has reignited doubtfulness surrounding the Pakistani connection of MP Gogoi. He opined that the recent activities of MP Gogoi and his 15 days stay in Pakistan as reported have converted the doubt to some confirmation.

"So, until there is clarity about the matter, the MP from Jorhat Lok Sabha must be isolated from all kinds of parliamentary activities," Borah expressed, suggesting that under the influence of Edwina, Nehru was being motivated to divide India on the basis of religion with Mohammad Ali Jinnah. He further stated that there might be a hidden agenda from Elizabeth Colburn to motivate Gaurav Gogoi towards another separation of India.

Further, the president of KSP opined that MLA Akhil Gogoi is the new version of Mohammad Ali Jinnah in Assam. Borah said that just as Jinnah was made a symbol of Muslim identity by the British at that time, similarly MLA Akhil Gogoi has done everything to establish himself as a Muslim leader.

"After the Pahalgam terror attack, MLA Akhil Gogoi called for the reinstatement of Article 370, which was removed for the sake of national sovereignty, integrity, and security. By expressing his desire to re-stay Article 370 in J&K, Akhil Gogoi has clearly shown his sympathy towards the Pakistani agenda to acquire Kashmir and instigate terrorist activities," the KSP president said. "Therefore, he must be booked and punished accordingly. If, under similar circumstances, another MLA of Assam, Aminul Islam, was arrested, then why should Akhil Gogoi not be arrested?" Borah questioned the Assam CM.

"Where a simple girl and a simple boy were arrested for writing a poem and drawing a painting while opposing some of the ill decisions of the Assam government, then why should such an anti-Indian and pro-terrorism MLA like Akhil Gogoi not be arrested?" Borah asked during the press conference.

In this connection, several district committees of KSP filed FIRs against Akhil Gogoi in Assam, describing his anti-Indian activities and pro-terrorism, pro-Pakistan statements.