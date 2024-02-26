Christian institutions in Assam are reportedly facing harassment due to the presence of Jesus's idols in schools.

These institutions claim to be the target of external Hindu outfits (Sanmilito Sanatan Samaj) with a clarion call to completely avoid all religious symbols, and costumes, from educational institutions.

In due course of time, an escalating number of attacks on Christian schools have been witnessed and the recent attack came on a Guwahati-based christian missionary school- Don Bosco Institutions after Jorhat Carmel School.

Anti-Christian posters have been pasted outside two schools in Guwahati- Don Bosco School and St Mary’s School. Similar posters have also come up on the boundary walls of Don Bosco High School Lichubari in Dibrugarh and Carmel School Jorhat.

Posters have been pasted on the walls of the school boundary walls, which allegedly acted as an ultimatum to the authorities.



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Speaking to India Today NE, Father Sebastian Mathew, Provincial of Don Bosco Institution in Guwahati said, "We are a minority only with a mission to serve the society with our spirit and mission, not someone else mission. We are not working for anybody nor instigating anybody and we are open to everybody."

The poster in the Assamese language has given a last call to the Christian missionary educational institutions to Stop turning educational institutions into religious institutions immediately.

Further, the poster reads, "Christian missionary educational institutions should fulfil the responsibilities of Indian citizens mentioned in Article 51(a) of the Constitution of India. Christian missionary educational institutions should refrain from misleading activities. Earn the pride of being worthy Indians by showing respect for India's secularism. Completely avoid all religious symbols, costumes, etc. from educational institutions. Christian missionary educational institutions should stop ignoring the proposed New Education Policy and show respect to the Indian Parliament."

It is to be mentioned here that activities like prayers and songs during assemblies are common in both private and government schools, with parents’ implied consent as part of routine school activities.