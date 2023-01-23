While the protests against Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' is intensifying,Satya Ranjan Borah file compliant in Geetanagar police station against the movie. In the complaint, Satya Ranjan Borah alleged that the song 'Besharam Rang' in the film is hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindu community.



He said that the song 'Besharam Rang' from the movie should be removed and they can showcase it aywhere across the state. He further said that 'Besharam Rang' actually signifies the colour of our national flag which is an insult to the entire nation.



" Are the three colours of our national flag so bad that they had portray the colour of the flag in the song.", he said.



We have even written a letter to Chief Secretary, BJP and Chief Minister of our state Himanta Biswa Sarma, Bora added.

Borah expressed his ispleasure, claiming that the song was offensive and hurtful to the Hindu community.



Earlier in the day, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had messaged him requesting for a phone call.



Addressing a press conference on January 23 , the Assam CM said, "Shah Rukh Khan sent me a message introducing himself and saying that he wanted to talk to me."

Sarma said he assured the superstar that there won't be any disturbance in the state around the release of his film.



"I had many requests for phone calls, so after completing my queues, we spoke at 2 am. He had messaged me at 7.40 pm asking to speak on the phone. He said that some problems have taken place regarding his film's release. I asked the name of his film, to which he replied it was 'Pathaan'. Then, I told him that there would not be any disturbance over the film in the state," CM Sarma further said.



He added that he does not have much interest in movies and there are more burning issues that require his attention.

"I am not much interested in movies and only know film stars from my boyhood. I didn't know Shah Rukh Khan. I saw that our phone call was trending on social media. So many 'Pathaans' come and go, we have more burning issues to care about,"CM Sarma said.

This comes a day after Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he had assured the Bollywood superstar over the phone that the Assam Government will ensure that no untoward incidents would occur during the release of his film 'Pathaan' in the state.