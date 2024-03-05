It appears Satya Ranjan Borah does not want to miss checking any boxes in his checklist of hardline Hindutva objectives.

Hindutva leader from Assam, Satya Ranjan Borah, has issued a warning about taking to the streets in protest against Christian missionary institutions alleging them to use soft targets to convert people.

At a recent press conference, the right-wing leader claimed christian missionary institutions had not notified religious institutions and asked them to prove if he is wrong.

Borah asserted that none of the schools in Assam have 'namghar' then what is the point of having a church in a school?

"They (Christian missionaries) although are not converting people directly are using soft-target based schemes, be it seeing Jesus Christ in the morning till the end of the day...what will be running inside of the head of the student. In Christianity anyone can be 'father' but not in our Indian and Assamese culture, anyone cannot be father," he added.



Also Read: Assam: Hindu radical group launches poster campaign against Christian schools, faces harassment over religious symbols

"We are not against Christianity but against their soft-targeted schemes," he added.

Borah also claimed that he has officially written to the head of the institutions but till now no answers have been given.

Speaking about Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Borah said that even his organisation is ready for talks with him but will not allow any environment like Manipur in Assam.

"There will be no Christianity in Assam...There will be a movement on the streets, " added Borah.

Satyaranjan Borah also asserted to take part in a protest against christian missionary educational institutions in the state.

Christian institutions in Assam are reportedly facing harassment due to the presence of Jesus's idols in schools.

These institutions claim to be the target of external Hindu outfits (Sanmilito Sanatan Samaj) with a clarion call to completely avoid all religious symbols, and costumes, from educational institutions.

In due course of time, an escalating number of attacks on Christian schools have been witnessed and the recent attack came on a Guwahati-based christian missionary school- Don Bosco Institutions after Jorhat Carmel School.

Anti-Christian posters have been pasted outside two schools in Guwahati- Don Bosco School and St Mary’s School. Similar posters have also come up on the boundary walls of Don Bosco High School Lichubari in Dibrugarh and Carmel School Jorhat.

Posters have been pasted on the walls of the school boundary walls, which allegedly acted as an ultimatum to the authorities.

