Assam: Historic Chamaria Satra building faces collapse threat, devotees seek Archaeology Department intervention

The historic main monastery building of Chamaria Satra, one of Assam’s important centres of Neo-Vaishnavite tradition, is facing a serious threat of deterioration, with devotees and residents urging the authorities to take immediate steps to conserve the centuries-old structure.

Chamaria Satra was established in 1588 by Sri Sri Bor Bishnu Ata following the instructions of Mahapurush Madhavdeva. The institution has since remained an important centre of Vaishnavite faith, culture and tradition in Assam.

The present main monastery building was constructed in 1771 during the reign of Ahom king Swargadeo Lakshmi Singha. The Satra had also received a copper-plate grant of around 800 bighas of land during his reign.

However, the historic structure is now reportedly in a dilapidated condition. According to information from the Satra, the main monastery has started sinking into the ground, while rainwater enters the building through the roof. Portions of the northern side have also deteriorated, raising concerns over the structural stability of the heritage building.

The Satra authorities said the main monastery has not undergone any major repair work since 1940.

They also alleged that around four to five years ago, the Archaeology Department had advised the Satra management committee not to undertake repair work on the historic structure on its own.

With the building continuing to deteriorate, devotees and residents are now seeking the intervention of the Archaeology Department and other concerned authorities for its scientific conservation.

They fear that further delay could cause irreparable damage to the historic structure, which stands as an important symbol of Assam’s religious and cultural heritage.

Those associated with Chamaria Satra have urged the authorities to conduct an immediate assessment of the building and initiate necessary conservation measures to prevent the centuries-old monastery from falling into further disrepair or facing the threat of collapse.