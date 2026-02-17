Assam: ‘Historic day’ for Raijor Dal as Akhil Gogoi claims strength will rise to three MLAs

Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi on February 16 described the induction of former Congress legislator Abdur Rashid Mandal as a “historic day” for the party, asserting that its strength in the Assam Assembly will increase to three MLAs by today, February 17.

“Raijor Dal is happy to announce that a distinguished MLA of Assam has joined our party,” Gogoi said, confirming that Mandal, a three-time MLA from West Goalpara, had formally joined the regional outfit. With Mandal’s entry, Gogoi said, the party’s tally in the Assembly has risen to two.

He further announced that Sherman Ali Ahmed, MLA from Baghbar, would join the party on Tuesday. “From tomorrow, the number of our party’s MLAs will increase to three. Growing from one to three MLAs marks a historic day for Raijor Dal,” he said.

Gogoi also confirmed that Dulal Chandra Baruah, former chief adviser of the All Tai Ahom Students' Union (ATASU), had joined the party. Calling the developments politically significant, he said the induction of “a minority leader and MLA” along with a senior functionary linked to one of Assam’s indigenous organisations reflected the party’s expanding social base.

“We expect to win at least 15 seats in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections,” Gogoi stated, projecting confidence ahead of the polls. He maintained that more leaders are likely to join in the coming days.

Mandal, who resigned from the Congress before switching sides, said he saw “many opportunities to work for the party and also for the people of my community and the people of Assam” under Gogoi’s leadership.

“I am happy that Mr Akhil Gogoi has allowed me to join hands with him to work for the people under Raijor Dal,” Mandal said, describing Gogoi as a “young and energetic leader with a left ideology”, which he said he had admired since his student days.

Explaining his exit from the Congress, Mandal said that although it is a national party with a wide organisational base, there was “limited scope” for him. “I felt it was difficult to continue working in the Congress party, and here I find a lot of space to work. That’s the main reason — finding the space to work for the party as well as for the people,” he said.

The developments mark a consolidation move by Raijor Dal as it seeks to position itself as an alternative force ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections in Assam.