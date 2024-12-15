A remarkable archaeological discovery has thrust Dhubri, a historically significant town in Assam, into the limelight. An iron anchor, identified as a Hall Anchor—a stockless bow anchor design introduced by the British in 1886—was unearthed from the Brahmaputra riverbed in the Majerchar river block, about 15 kilometers from Dhubri town.

The anchor, accidentally discovered by locals, was partially buried in sediment, with its attached chains still embedded in the riverbank's sand dunes. Experts believe it was likely used to moor a British steamer, possibly linked to the area's bustling riverine trade during colonial times.

Dhubri, once a vital navigational hub, played a pivotal role in Assam’s maritime history. The British established organized steamer services here, including the River Navigation System (RNS) and the Indian General Steam Navigation Company (IGSNC). These services began with *The Assam* steamer in 1841 and expanded to include a daily mail steamer route by 1884, connecting Dhubri to major ports along the Brahmaputra.

The anchor's discovery underscores Dhubri’s historical significance as a thriving river port and hints at the potential presence of a nearby shipwreck. Experts suggest that the vessel could have been a British steamer or even an earlier ship used by Armenian traders who navigated this route. However, further investigation is required to confirm the vessel’s identity and its historical context.

Historians and archaeologists have called for an extensive maritime archaeological exploration of the site. Advanced techniques such as sonar surveys, robotic cameras, and metal detectors could help uncover more artifacts and shed light on the vessel’s story.

The Hall Anchor serves as a tangible link to Dhubri's colonial and maritime past, emphasizing the Brahmaputra’s centrality to the region’s socio-economic life. During the colonial period, steamers revolutionized inland waterways, enabling the export of tea, jute, and silk and connecting Assam to Calcutta via rail in 1902.

The discovery has reignited interest in Dhubri’s navigational legacy and its critical role in the evolution of Assam’s riverine economy. Historian Surya Kumar Bhuyan, in his book *Early British Relations with Assam*, documented the transformative impact of steamers on the local populace, a legacy now echoed by the Hall Anchor’s unearthing.





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