Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Tata Sons Limited Chairman N Chandrasekaran performed the Bhumi Pujan for a Rs 27,000 crore semiconductor assembly and test facility at Jagiroad in Morigaon district.

This is India's first indigenous semiconductor assembly and test facility.

The ceremony included hymns chanted by priests from different parts of the country.

A 3-D model of the facility was also unveiled by the chief minister. Sarma had earlier posted on X about the upcoming event.



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The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) called it a historic day for Assam, stating that the facility will transform the industrial landscape of the state and usher in a new era of growth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had virtually laid the foundation stone of the facility on March 13 this year.

The Tata Electronics greenfield project will involve an investment of Rs 27,000 crore and create employment for more than 30,000 people.

The first phase is expected to be operational by mid-2025.