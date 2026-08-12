Assam hit-and-run: Drunk lawyer allegedly rams into vehicles, several injured; 2 critical

At least four people were injured, two of them critically, after a four-wheeler allegedly driven by a lawyer in an intoxicated condition went on a hit-and-run spree at multiple locations in Assam's Morigaon town, according to local reports.

The incident occurred when the vehicle bearing registration number AS 21M 3536 allegedly rammed into several four-wheelers and motorcycles while speeding through the heart of Morigaon town.

According to reports, the vehicle later hit a pedestrian and a cyclist in front of a higher secondary school, leaving both injured. The driver allegedly fled the spot and subsequently rammed into another motorcycle near Vishal Mega Mart, injuring another person.

The vehicle was finally intercepted near Vishal Mega Mart after one of its tyres reportedly burst. Local residents caught the driver, identified as advocate Bitu Bora, and allegedly assaulted him before police arrived.

Police subsequently took the accused lawyer and the injured persons to the Morigaon Civil Hospital for treatment.

The injured have been identified as Muktar Hussain, Nazrul Ahmed and Tanmoy Mahanta, besides the accused lawyer, who was also injured in the incident.

Reports said Bora allegedly created a disturbance even inside the hospital and obstructed medical personnel from providing treatment.

Police are investigating the incident, including allegations that the lawyer was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Further details regarding the condition of the injured and legal action are awaited.