Assam hit-and-run: Nandini Kashyap arrested, mother says police told her to avoid hospital for 'safety'

Assamese actress Nandini Kashyap was arrested by the Panbazar Women Police in the early hours of Wednesday, at 1.30 am in connection with the July 25 hit-and-run case that claimed the life of 21-year-old Samiul Haque. Her arrest follows days of interrogation and mounting pressure from student groups and civil society demanding justice.

According to police sources, Kashyap was initially detained in North Guwahati late on Tuesday night. She was brought to Dispur Police Station for preliminary questioning and subsequently shifted to the All Women Police Station in Panbazar, where her arrest was formally recorded. Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has now been added to the case file.

The fatal incident occurred on the night of July 25 in Guwahati’s Dakhingaon locality, where Samiul, a second-year student at Nalbari Polytechnic and a temporary employee at the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), was hit by a speeding vehicle allegedly driven by Kashyap. Though he was rushed first to Gauhati Medical College and later to Apollo hospital, he succumbed to his injuries the next evening.

The tragedy has sparked state-wide outrage, with the All Assam Polytechnic Students’ Union (AAPSU) lodging an FIR and leading widespread protests demanding swift legal action. Eyewitnesses stated that the vehicle did not stop after the collision, further fuelling public anger.

As part of the ongoing investigation, police are reviewing CCTV footage, eyewitness testimonies, and forensic evidence to reconstruct the sequence of events. Officials have indicated that further legal provisions could be added based on the final forensic and post-mortem reports.

Meanwhile, Nandini Kashyap’s family has issued a public statement expressing deep regret over the incident. Her mother stated that the family had tried to assist Samiul from the outset. “Nandini’s father even went to the hospital with money, but was stopped and threatened by a group of youths,” she said.

Responding to allegations of apathy, Kashyap’s mother added that the family was advised by police to avoid public exposure for safety reasons. She also addressed reports of previous traffic violations under Nandini’s name, clarifying that the offences were committed by the driver, not the actress herself.

The grieving Haque family continues to call for justice, and support for them has surged both online and on the ground. Samiul’s body was sent to GMCH for a post-mortem on Wednesday morning, with the report expected to be critical in establishing the exact cause of death.