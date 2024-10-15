A disturbing revelation has surfaced at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Assam, where a blood-selling racket involving brokers and illegal donors has come to light. The scandal unfolded after an HIV-positive individual was intercepted while attempting to sell blood at the hospital, sparking a deeper investigation that exposed a broader network involved in the illegal trade.

The operation reportedly involved multiple youths from Dhubri and Mankachar, who had been regularly selling blood at GMCH for Rs 2,000 per unit. The apprehension of two brokers has brought the racket under scrutiny, with one of the detained individuals identified as Lalbahadur Sheikh. The second broker, who confessed to selling blood for money, tested positive for HIV. Alarmingly, he had previously donated blood at GMCH just a month earlier, unknowingly putting several lives at risk.

Security officials at the hospital intercepted the HIV-positive man during his latest attempt to sell blood. During questioning, the man claimed ignorance of his health condition. “I did not know. Believe me, I would never do such a thing if I was aware,” he stated, adding that this was his second time selling blood for money.

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GMCH Superintendent Abhishek Sarma, addressing the media, revealed that the hospital's blood screening processes detected the HIV-positive status of the individual during his prior donation attempt on August 24. "When a person comes to donate blood, we cannot immediately refuse them, but the blood undergoes a series of tests to check for conditions like HIV. As soon as we discovered his status, the blood was discarded, and the individual was reported to the authorities," Sarma explained.

Sarma emphasized the critical need for heightened public awareness regarding blood donation protocols and stringent law enforcement to deter such illegal activities. He acknowledged public concerns about the time taken to access blood at the hospital but stressed the importance of adhering to safety regulations. "We could have put the reactive blood up for donation, but safety procedures are our priority," he noted, urging for stronger measures to prevent similar incidents.

Meanwhile, the investigation took a new turn when Sheikh received a phone call from Yunus Ali, an alleged key player who reportedly coordinated the sale of blood and promised payment for the transaction. Authorities have since launched a manhunt to apprehend Ali, aiming to dismantle the network of individuals involved in the illicit blood trade at GMCH.