The Hmar Inpui Assam Hills Region and its affiliated organizations have condemned the alleged killing of three Hmar youths by the Assam police on July 17, 2024. The victims, identified as Lallungawi Hmar, Lalbiekkung Hmar, and Joshua Lalrinsang, were reportedly apprehended by police while traveling in an autorickshaw and later taken to an undisclosed location with their hands bound.

According to a statement from the Hmar Inpui and its associated groups, the killings are a severe breach of human rights. The Cachar Superintendent of Police confirmed that the three were arrested on July 16 at Krishnapur Road and were in police custody before their deaths. However, inconsistencies in the police narrative and viral video footage showing the victims’ hands tied and the aftermath of the incident have raised serious concerns about the legitimacy of the police’s account.

The groups have called for an immediate and impartial investigation into the killings. They demand that the state government set up a special commission to investigate the deaths and urge the National Human Rights Commission to take suo motu cognizance and ensure a magisterial inquiry. The groups also criticized the police for what they describe as a brutal and unlawful act against minorities, asserting that those responsible should be held accountable and punished according to the law.

The Hmar Inpui and its affiliates expressed deep sorrow over the loss of the three youths and extended their support to the grieving families. They called for an end to such extrajudicial actions and emphasized the need for respect for minority rights and justice.