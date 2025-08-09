Assam: Hojai gets new Circuit House equipped with modern amenities, Minister Pijush Hazarika inaugurates facility

Assam Water Resources and Information & Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika on Saturday inaugurated the newly constructed Circuit House at Srimanta Sankardev Nagar, the district headquarters of Hojai. The state-of-the-art facility, designed with modern infrastructure and amenities, is expected to become a central hub for official meetings, administrative activities, and the accommodation of visiting dignitaries.



The inauguration ceremony commenced with the Minister cutting the ceremonial ribbon, followed by a guided tour of the premises. Expressing his satisfaction over the completion of the long-awaited project, Hazarika said the Circuit House would fulfil a long-standing aspiration of the district.



“Delighted to inaugurate the newly constructed Circuit House at Srimanta Sankardev Nagar, Hojai. With modern amenities and advanced facilities, this venue will address a crucial need for the district and stands as a testament to our commitment to bringing quality infrastructure to every corner of Assam,” Hazarika stated.



Following the inauguration, the Minister attended a District Council meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office to deliberate on various developmental and administrative issues concerning Hojai.



The event witnessed the presence of several dignitaries, including MLAs Diplu Ranjan Sharma, Jitu Goswami, Ramkrishna Ghosh, and Shibu Mishra, along with Hojai Deputy Commissioner Bidyut Bikash Bhagawati, Superintendent of Police Saurav Gupta, and senior officers from multiple government departments.