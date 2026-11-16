In the wake of the fatal Kaziranga road accident that claimed 26 lives, police and district authorities across Assam have stepped up traffic enforcement to prevent further mishaps.

As part of the drive, a team from Lamding Police conducted special checks along National Highway 27 in Hojai district, subjecting vehicle drivers to breathalyser tests to detect possible drunk driving.

The operation was led by Lamding Police, with Officer-in-Charge Ritupan Gogoi present during the checks. Drivers were tested to determine whether they were driving under the influence of alcohol.

The police urged motorists to follow traffic rules and avoid driving after consuming alcohol, stressing that the enforcement drive was aimed at improving road safety and preventing accidents.

Separately, Hojai district authorities also carried out checks in Lanka on the direction of the state government following the Kaziranga crash.



The District Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, officials of the District Transport Department and local police inspected speed-limiting devices installed in buses at the Lanka bus stand. Lanka Police also detained several motorcyclists for allegedly riding without helmets.

