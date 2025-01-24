The 5th Executive Committee meeting for the administration of the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund convened at the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam. Chaired by M.S. Manivannan, IAS, Commissioner & Secretary of the General Administration Department, Government of Assam, the meeting brought together key committee members to discuss the welfare and rehabilitation of ex-servicemen and their families.



Brigadier Polash Choudhury, SM (Retd), Director of the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam, and Member Secretary of the State Managing Committee, presented the agenda to the committee.





The meeting was conducted on behalf of the State Managing Committee, led by the Governor of Assam, in line with the objectives of the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.



The fund, raised annually, is dedicated to the welfare and support of war widows, war-disabled personnel, ex-servicemen, and their dependents across the state.





Several key proposals aimed at improving Sainik welfare programs were tabled, deliberated, and approved during the session, underscoring Assam's commitment to honoring and assisting its defense community.