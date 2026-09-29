Assam: Home Guard allegedly dragged into vehicle during naka checking In Nagaon

A home guard personnel was allegedly abducted during a naka checking operation in Assam’s Nagaon district after two men travelling in a vehicle carrying bamboo materials allegedly dragged him inside the vehicle and fled, police said.

The incident took place in Batadrava when personnel from Batadrava Police Station were conducting routine vehicle checks as part of a naka operation.

According to the allegations, home guard personnel Dipen Kalita was stopped during the checking when Hannan Ali, who was travelling in a vehicle bearing registration number AS-02-EC-0203, allegedly dragged him inside the vehicle and forcibly took him away.

The vehicle was reportedly transporting bamboo materials from Karbi Anglong. Ali was travelling with another person, who was working as the vehicle's helper.

Following the incident, a patrolling police team pursued the vehicle and managed to rescue Kalita from Dhupguri in Dhing.

Batadrava Police subsequently arrested Hannan Ali in connection with the incident. His alleged accomplice, who was serving as the vehicle's helper, has reportedly remained absconding.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the alleged assault and forcible removal of the home guard personnel.

The incident has led to tension in the Batadrava area, with further details expected as the investigation progresses.