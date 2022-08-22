In an unfortunate incident, an Assam police home guard constable, who was engaged as a guard in the office of the Superintendent of Police in Morigaon district, allegedly dies by suicide after he shot himself on the head.

The 40-year-old home guard constable was identified as Rontu Medhi.

Rontu Medhi is a resident of the Kahibari area of Morigaon district. The incident took place at around 11.30 am at a rest room inside the campus of the SP office.

The exact cause of the suicide is yet to be ascertained, but it is suspected that the home guard was struggling with personal issues due to which he took this drastic step.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

Earlier, an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) identified as Dinakanta Sonowal (50), committed suicide by shooting himself from point-blank range with his service revolver in Assam's Tinsukia town.

Sonowal was posted in the traffic department and was at the Tinsukia Sadar police station when the incident took place.

In a similar incident, a 38-year-old Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable, who had taken his family hostage and locked himself up with them at his quarters in the training centre in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur.

The deceased CRPF jawan has been identified as Naresh Jaat, a resident of Pali district in Rajasthan. He was dissatisfied with certain issues and was also reportedly suffering from mental health problems.