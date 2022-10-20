Ringing in happiness and bringing smiles to the faces of the Home Guards ahead of Diwali celebrations, the Assam government on October 19 fulfilled the long-standing demand of around 24,000 Home Guards as it increased the daily wage to Rs 767 from its previous amount of Rs 300.

Meanwhile, the members of the All Assam Trained Home Guards Association (AATHGA) thanked the government as well as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a press conference held in Guwahati Press Club.

Notably, the members of AATHGA have reiterated that the government should also clear out all the pending dues of the Home Guards and additionally take action in the case of untrained home guards and give justice to the trained home guards.

The Home Guards Association have also reminded the government to look into the pending salaries of home guards who even after working for six months, have received salaries only for four months. There are many home guards who are deprived of their salaries present in the Assam Police camp.

The association have also urged the government to focus on service regularisation of the home guards so that they don’t have to start any agitation or come out on the streets in protest against the government.

“A large number of home guards don't have 5 months left before their services end, hence the government should take the matter of job regularisation earnestly,” said the home guards association.