Home guards assigned to secure Assam's Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve have initiated a demonstration demanding an increase in their wages.

Speaking to the press, Rajen Choudhury, Field Director of Manas Park said, "Previously, home guards received a daily wage of Rs 200. However, in October of the previous year, the state government raised their daily pay to Rs 700. Unfortunately, due to a lack of budget allocation, the monthly compensation for these home guards has been pending since October."

The director indicated that budget approval was granted just a week ago, and the necessary administrative processes for disbursing the salary payments are currently in progress.



Also Read: Assam: Over 18 pygmy hogs returns to Manas National Park

The Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve are all set to welcome tourists for the year 2023-2024.

The national park will open on October 1, 2023.

A special event has been planned at the Bahbari Range of the park to mark the occasion.

An official notice read, “Consequent to completion of the stipulated monsoon closure period as prescribed by the Government of India, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, National Tiger Conservation Authority letter no. 15-1(17)/2015-NTCA dated August 18, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve will be open for the 2023-24 ecotourism season with effect from October 1, 2023, subject to relevant provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and the Assam Wildlife (Protection) Rules, 1997, till further notice.”