Assam: Home guards body calls for regular appointments amid growing infrastructure expansion

The Nalbari District Committee of the All Assam Home Guards Volunteers' Welfare Association has submitted a memorandum to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, urging the state government to provide regular employment opportunities to trained Home Guards personnel and address long-standing concerns over inadequate deployment.

In the memorandum, the association stated that Assam has 28,696 trained Home Guards personnel, while only around 16,500 sanctioned posts are available. The disparity has left thousands of trained personnel without employment despite completing the required training.

The association further pointed out that even Home Guards who are deployed receive duty for only about six months in a year, resulting in irregular income and making it difficult for them to sustain their families.

Highlighting the situation in Nalbari district, the association said there are 711 trained Home Guards, but only 344 sanctioned posts. As a result, nearly 367 trained personnel in the district remain unemployed.

The memorandum was also addressed to Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, drawing attention to the state's expanding public infrastructure. The association noted that several major government projects have been established across Assam and that Nalbari has witnessed the development of key public institutions, including a medical college, a stadium, a new District Commissioner's office, a convention centre and a star-category guest house.

In light of these developments, the Nalbari District Committee urged the state government to create additional deployment opportunities and appointments for trained Home Guards, enabling them to serve on a regular and continuous basis. The association stated that such measures would not only strengthen public service delivery but also provide trained personnel with stable employment and a sustainable source of livelihood.