Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the poll-bound state of Assam on April 6. The visit comes amid the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

As per sources, the Home Minister is scheduled to attend public events in Lakhimpur and Hojai in Assam.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Guwahati on the 6th of April. This was informed by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.



Addressing reporters, CM Sarma added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda are also likely to visit Assam soon.



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Earlier on March 28, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a crucial meet at the BJP headquarters in Guwahati to discuss the Lok Sabha poll strategy.

As per sources, the meeting will also review preparations for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Assam on April 6.

Himanta Biswa Sarama also asserted that the BJp-led government has invited PM Modi for two rallies in Kikrajhar and Nalbari, however, the schedule of the PM has not been confirmed.