Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) Guwahati Campus, on May 25, highlighted the significant progress India has made in the field of forensic science.

He emphasized that the country is on track to have the largest number of forensic science experts in the world in the coming years. Shah stressed the importance of scientific investigation and the role of forensic sciences in providing concrete evidence to ensure the punishment of criminals.

Speaking virtually from Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, Shah expressed his delight at the establishment of the NFSU campus in Guwahati, terming it a momentous day for Assam and the entire North Eastern region. The Minister highlighted the specialized nature of the university, stating that it offers 100 percent job-oriented courses.

He emphasized that forensic science is crucial for the criminal justice system, as without scientific investigation, it becomes challenging to prove guilt in courts. Shah emphasized the need for forensic science experts to visit crime scenes in cases with a punishment of six years or more, in order to enhance the conviction rate.

The NFSU Guwahati Campus marks the 10th campus in India, in addition to one located in Uganda. Shah emphasized that this campus will benefit not only Assam but also the entire South East Asian region, as students and officials from these countries can receive training and education in forensic sciences here.

The Minister inaugurated the temporary campus of the University at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, marking a significant step towards advancing forensic science education in the region.

In addition to the NFSU inauguration, Home Minister Amit Shah also launched the Assam Police Seva Setu interactive App. This application provides citizens with convenient access to 26 types of services without the need to visit police stations, including filing electronic First Information Reports (e-FIR).