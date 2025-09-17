Assam honours six differently-abled citizens for exceptional contributions

Assam recognised six differently-abled individuals for their outstanding achievements across various fields on the occasion of Viswakarma Jayanti on September 17, presenting them with the Governor Assam Vishwakarma Samman.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya handed over the awards, congratulating the recipients and highlighting the cultural significance of the day, which also marks Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. He extended birthday wishes to the Prime Minister and said society should focus on the abilities of differently-abled individuals rather than their limitations.

“Recognising extraordinary ability over disability has transformed perceptions and inspired the shift from the term ‘Viklang’ to ‘Divyangjan’,” the governor said.

The awardees include:

Maulik Rabha (Goalpara) – Visually impaired, honoured in art and culture for preserving Assamese musical traditions through his music school.

Nibedita Ghosh (Karbi Anglong) – Fully visually impaired educator and motivational speaker, recognised in literature and education.

Dharani Kalita (Bajali) – Awarded in science, engineering, medicine, and environment for converting manual tricycles into electric vehicles for differently-abled users.

Rakesh Banik (Nagaon) – Recognised in social work and public affairs for his efforts, including a 2,500-kilometre journey to support Assam’s flood victims.

Abhishek Gogoi (Kamrup Metro) – Para-athlete honoured in sports for achievements at the Special Olympics and national competitions.

Akoni Baruah (Jorhat) – Entrepreneur in traditional handicrafts, awarded in trade, industry, and commerce for creating local employment opportunities.

The governor praised the awardees as “true Vishwakarmas of society” whose dedication and resilience benefit the community. He also highlighted Assam government initiatives under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, such as the Deendayal Disabled Rehabilitation scheme, which provides financial support, skill development, and rehabilitation for differently-abled citizens.

Acharya urged society to value individuals for their contributions, character, and capabilities rather than physical conditions. “Let us build a Bharat where no one is left behind, no one is neglected, and every hand is given dignity,” he said.

The ceremony celebrated perseverance and the human spirit, reflecting Assam’s commitment to inclusivity and a progressive, compassionate India.