Horses are among the most important animals in human history; they have been used in wars, as a means of transport, and even facilitated work in mines.

Horses are special creatures. They are majestic, strong and can display a broad range of emotions. Whether they’re around humans or other horses, they are amazingly communicative and thrive in social settings. These qualities are part of the reason why horses can develop such a strong bond with humans.

The relationship between humans and horses has a long history. As they have evolved and become domesticated, horses became a valuable source of transportation, labor and companionship. With qualities unique to their species, horses have become one of the few mammals that can form a lifelong, mutually beneficial and deep emotional connection with humans.

Rules of animal transport units have been a vital link in logistics chain in remote regions under most challenging conditions. Hoof No 122, one such Hero was awarded COAS Commendation Card on Army Day 2023, an apt recognition of selfless service by unsung warriors.

Earlier on 26 January , 2022 The Republic Day parade had many awe-inspiring moments.However, one moment that captured the hearts of all was when, former President Ram Nath Kovind, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, stopped at the end of the parade and patted President’s Bodyguard horse, Virat, before he was to retire.

The Hanoverian breed, who was commissioned to the President's Bodyguard on 12 September, 2000 and received the Chief of the Army Staff Commendation, was retiring after years of honourable and exceptional service.

The Indian Armed Forces uses dogs, horses and mules for various services. According to reported information, the Army has 10,000 horses and mules and 1,000 dogs.

Horses and mules form a crucial part of logistics for ferrying loads like food, ammunition and other items to the troops deployed in inaccessible areas in mountainous terrain of ladakh and the North-East — including Arunachal Pradesh.