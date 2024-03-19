A tragic road accident occurred in Khanapara, Guwahati on March 19 leaving one dead and several injured after a speeding passenger bus hit three auto rickshaws.

The accident claimed the life of auto driver Hitesh Kalita and left several others injured.

Eyewitnesses reported the horrifying scene as the green bus plowed into the autos causing extensive damage and chaos on the road. The collision resulted in significant injuries to several individuals involved in the accident.

Reports suggest that the auto driver, Hitesh Kalita, tragically lost his life in the collision. Additionally, the handyman allegedly driving the bus was also injured in the incident.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident to determine the cause and assess any possible negligence or wrongdoing.