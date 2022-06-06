Two vehicles collided head-on at Ahom highway near Golaghat Bengenakhowa.

The horrifying road accident took place in Golaghat Ahom Gaon road.

Two drivers Pinku Shaikia and Hirakjyoti Burman were critically injured.

The injured have been shifted to Golaghat's Shahid Kushalkot Civil Hospital with the help of locals.

The accident took place between As-01 CC 7047 no. mini truck 709 and As09E 9439 bolero car.

As a result, both the cars were damaged and the drivers Pinku Saikiar and Hirakjyoti Varman were seriously injured.

The 709 car was bringing biscuits and chips from Guwahati to Titabar and the bolero car was reportedly on its way to Diphu's election.

The injured persons were sent to Swahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital

in Golaghat with the help of locals.