A horrific incident came to light today at the Cinnamora Tea Estate in Jorhat, where the gruesome murder of a six- to seven-month-old baby was uncovered. The dismembered body, which had been buried in a pit, was unearthed after dogs dragged it out of the ground.

Police arrived at the scene after receiving reports of the discovery. Upon examination, authorities observed traces of blood surrounding the pit. The infant, whose age and identity are yet to be fully disclosed, was reportedly murdered and buried in the garden.

A woman has been taken into custody under suspicion, although police are withholding further details pending the outcome of their investigation. The full extent of the crime and the circumstances surrounding it will become clearer once the investigation progresses.

Meanwhile, a road accident occurred at Jorhat's Nirmal Chariali on the same day. A passenger bus, traveling from Bhogdoi Bridge to Jorhat, collided head-on with a scooter en route to Sivasagar. The scooter was carrying three women and a young child. Tragically, one of the women, Junu Begum from Golaghat, sustained severe injuries and succumbed to them while being transported to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH). The young child suffered critical head trauma, while the other two women remain in critical condition. All the injured were admitted to JMCH for urgent care.

In a related incident, a man, allegedly suffering from mental illness, was arrested in Boko's South Pukhuripur for killing both his father and brother. Kartik Raja Rabha (32) is accused of brutally attacking his father, Moniram Rabha (60), and his brother, Devjit Rabha (30), with a stick, fatally injuring them. Moniram died on the spot, while Devjit succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to a local hospital. Kartik, who has a history of mental health issues, was arrested by police after the attack.

Also Read: Assam: Bus collides head-on with two-wheeler in Jorhat, one dead