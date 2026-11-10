A shocking alleged case of newborn trafficking has surfaced in Assam's Nagaon district, where a young woman has been accused of selling her newborn baby for just Rs 3,000, triggering widespread outrage among local residents.

According to allegations, the woman handed over her newborn shortly after delivery to a family in Kawaimaari village under Samaguri, reportedly in an attempt to conceal her pregnancy and childbirth.

However, Sabina Yasmin, the woman from Kawaimaari who took the newborn, has denied purchasing the baby. She claimed that she had taken the child only to look after and raise it.

The case has taken a further turn with allegations emerging that a nurse from Nagaon Medical College and Hospital was also involved in the alleged newborn sale arrangement. These allegations are yet to be independently established.

After the incident came to light, local residents reportedly lodged a complaint against the young woman's family. An angry group of residents subsequently handed over the accused woman and her family members to Rupahihat Police for further investigation.

Preliminary information suggests that the woman was in a relationship with a man identified as Dibyansh Kumar. He allegedly fled after learning that she was pregnant.

Police are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the newborn's handover, the alleged financial transaction and the possible involvement of others, including the hospital staff member.

The exact circumstances of the incident and the allegations of newborn sale are yet to be officially established. The safety and welfare of the newborn remain a key concern in the case.