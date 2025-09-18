Assam hosts bamboo conclave 2025, focus on green economy and jobs

Guwahati witnessed a major push for the bamboo sector on September 18 as the Northeast Bamboo Conclave 2025 brought together policymakers, industry leaders and entrepreneurs to chart a growth roadmap.

The event, held on World Bamboo Day, placed Assam and the wider region at the centre of discussions on building a bio-based economy.

Organised by the North East Cane and Bamboo Development Council (NECBDC) with support from the North Eastern Council, the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region and the National Bamboo Mission, the conclave carried the theme “Promoting Investments, CSR and Bio-Economy.”

NECBDC Managing Director M.C. Omi Ningshen said bamboo should be treated as more than a raw material. “By combining traditional knowledge with modern technology and attracting private investment, bamboo can emerge as the cornerstone of India’s bio-economy,” he said, stressing the need for joint efforts from government, private players and public sector units.

Key partners included the Assam State Bamboo Mission, SELCO Foundation, FICCI and Numaligarh Refinery Limited. Knowledge inputs came from Nurture and Foster.

The event featured presentations on India’s bamboo value chain, opportunities under the National Bamboo Mission and case studies from the Northeast. Entrepreneurs showcased how bamboo-based products are entering global markets, moving beyond traditional handicrafts.

A major highlight was the signing of several MoUs. NECBDC entered collaborations with Numaligarh Refinery and SELCO Foundation on CSR initiatives, while IIT Guwahati and the National Institute of Design Ahmedabad partnered on design and technology. NECBDC also flagged its earlier agreement with the Central Manufacturing Technology Institute to develop indigenous bamboo processing technology.