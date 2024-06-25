The two-day Conference on 'India's Progressive Path in the Administration of Criminal Justice System' concluded in Assam, organized by the Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice. The event, aimed at exploring the implications of three new laws, witnessed significant deliberations from legal experts and policymakers.

In his valedictory address, Assam's Hon’ble Governor, Gulab Chand Kataria, underscored the transformative impact of these laws, heralding a departure from colonial-era statutes. He highlighted provisions addressing hit-and-run cases, crimes against women, and the removal of sedition clauses, emphasizing their humane approach.

Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi of Gauhati High Court praised the laws for modernizing the legal framework, stressing their necessity to reach every citizen effectively. He commended collaborative efforts between the judiciary and institutions like the Assam Judicial Academy for capacity building.

The conference featured three technical sessions chaired by Gauhati High Court judges and panelists including legal luminaries and scholars. Discussions revolved around the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) 2023, focusing on reforms in justice administration, digital evidence, and procedural amendments.

Notably, the sessions highlighted provisions such as community service as a punitive measure and the integration of AI and data protection in evidence laws. Stakeholders, including law enforcement agencies and academicians, engaged in comprehensive discussions on the practical implications and implementation challenges of these reforms.

Dr. Rajiv Mani, Secretary of the Department of Legal Affairs, summarized the conference's outcomes, emphasizing its role in fostering collaboration among stakeholders across Northeastern states.

The event concluded with a spirit of enthusiasm, reflecting broader aspirations for a more just and citizen-centric legal system in India.

The conference not only provided a platform for scholarly exchange but also set the stage for future reforms in the administration of criminal justice across the region.