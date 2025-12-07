Assam hosts National Digital Innovation Summit 2025, showcasing India’s next-gen governance vision

The Assam Information Technology Department, in collaboration with Elets Technomedia, successfully hosted the National Digital Innovation Residential Summit 2025 at Vivanta Taj, Guwahati. The landmark event brought together more than 50 distinguished speakers and senior officials from over 20 Indian states, underscoring the country’s unified push toward next-generation digital governance.

The summit was chaired by K. S. Gopinath Narayan, IA&AS, Principal Secretary, and co-chaired by Shri Ashwani Kumar, IAS, Additional Secretary IT and Director, DITEC, along with Dr. Ravi Gupta, Founder and CEO of Elets Technomedia. The trio led wide-ranging discussions on emerging digital technologies, governance reforms, and India’s rapid transformation into an AI-driven, citizen-first digital ecosystem.

Prominent Assam leaders—including Biswaranjan Samal, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary; B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary; and Syedain Abbasi, IAS, Special Chief Secretary—joined national dignitaries such as Satinder Kumar Bhalla, IAS, Secretary, North Eastern Council; Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court; Sumant Narain, Joint Secretary, National Water Mission; and senior IT, health, transport, and education administrators from Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and other states.

In his opening address, Dr Ravi Gupta praised Assam’s rapid technological leap and its emergence as a model for citizen-centric governance. Principal Secretary K. S. Gopinath Narayan highlighted the global shift toward “intelligence inversion,” urging policymakers to strategically deploy abundant digital intelligence for maximum public benefit.

Expanding on the state’s progress, Ashwani Kumar, IAS spotlighted Assam’s delivery of over 900 services through the Unified Assam Portal under Sewa Setu and more than 500 services via DigiLocker. He reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening transparent, secure and AI-enabled public service systems.

The summit featured detailed sessions on AI-enabled governance, digital infrastructure, semiconductor innovation, digital trade, and technology-led service delivery. Leading industry partners—including Google Cloud, Indian Bank, Salesforce, AMD, CDAC, HDFC Bank, Canara Bank, Karix, Pinnacle, TAGBIN, CSC, Bluecopper, and NRL—supported the event, reinforcing the collaborative momentum behind India’s digital push.

The National Digital Innovation Residential Summit 2025 concluded with renewed partnerships and a collective commitment to building an inclusive, intelligent, and citizen-centric digital future, with Assam positioned prominently at the forefront of the country’s digital transformation.