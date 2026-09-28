Assam hosts national summit to drive next generation of sustainable agriculture through plant biotech

A Roadmap for the Future” began at Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat, on Monday, bringing together scientists, academicians, policymakers and biotechnology experts to discuss the future of sustainable agriculture.

The summit, being organised to mark the second anniversary of the BioE3 Policy, is being hosted by the DBT–North East Centre for Agricultural Biotechnology (DBT-NECAB) in collaboration with the Department of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology (MBBT), AAU. The event will continue until October 1.

The summit seeks to provide a national platform to deliberate on emerging opportunities and challenges in plant biotechnology and its potential role in transforming Indian agriculture.

The inaugural session was held at the Dr MC Das Memorial Auditorium at 3.30 pm on Monday.

Dr Bidyut Kumar Sarmah, Professor and Head, MBBT, AAU, and Director, DBT-NECAB, delivered the welcome address and outlined the objectives of the summit. He stressed the need to strengthen plant biotechnology research, education, capacity building and technology translation in the Northeast.

Dr Suraksha S Diwan, Scientist 'F' and Associate Head, DBT-NER Division, Department of Biotechnology, New Delhi, spoke about the role of biotechnology initiatives in strengthening agricultural research and innovation in the Northeast.

Dr Purnima Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of Biotech Consortium India Limited (BCIL), highlighted the importance of biotechnology commercialisation, technology transfer and connecting scientific research with industry and societal applications.

Shri Satinder Kumar Bhalla, Secretary, North Eastern Council, Shillong, emphasised the importance of institutional support and regional development initiatives in strengthening science, technology and human-resource development in the Northeast.

Former AAU Vice Chancellor Dr Kamal Malla Bujarbaruah also attended the inaugural programme and shared his perspectives on agricultural education, research and development in the region.

Padma Shri Dr Ashok Kumar Singh, former Director and Vice Chancellor of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi, addressed the gathering on the future of agricultural research and the role of biotechnology in achieving sustainable agricultural development.

The inaugural session concluded with an address by the chief guest, Dr Dipjyoti Rajkhowa, Vice Chancellor of Assam Agricultural University. He underlined the importance of innovation, interdisciplinary research and advanced biotechnology education in preparing the next generation of agricultural scientists and professionals.

Focus on taking research from lab to farmers

The summit will feature panel discussions examining the practical application of scientific research and ways to take innovations from laboratories to farmers and end users.

The discussions will also cover policy and regulatory frameworks, biosafety, technology adoption and public acceptance of biotechnology-based agricultural innovations.

Several eminent scientists, administrators, academicians and biotechnology experts are participating in the summit.

Among those attending are AAU statutory officers and heads of various departments, Dr Tilak Raj Sharma, former Deputy Director General (Crop Sciences), ICAR and Executive Director, NABI, DBT, Mohali; Dr Mohd Aslam, former Advisor (Scientist 'G'), Department of Biotechnology and former Managing Director, BIRAC, New Delhi; Dr Nagendra Kumar Singh, former National Professor and JC Bose Fellow, ICAR-National Institute of Plant Biotechnology, New Delhi; and Dr Vibha Ahuja, Technical Advisor and former Chief General Manager, Biotech Consortium India Limited.

Two panel members — Dr Deepak Pental, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Delhi, and Dr Thomas J Higgins, Honorary Research Scientist, CSIRO Agriculture and Food, Canberra, Australia — are participating online.

The four-day summit will also provide young scientists, research scholars and students an opportunity to interact with experts and gain exposure to contemporary developments in plant biotechnology.

Participants will present their research and take part in science model and poster competitions during the summit.

Dr Madhumita Barooah, Professor, MBBT, AAU, proposed the vote of thanks at the inaugural session.

