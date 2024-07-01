The 9th All India Police Judo Cluster 2024 concluded with a grand closing ceremony on June 30 at Sarusajai Stadium, with the Governor of Assam as the chief guest. The event showcased impressive performances from law enforcement athletes across India.

Assam secured a commendable sixth place overall, earning 33 medals including 4 gold, 13 silver, and 16 bronze. This performance outshined several larger states, demonstrating the strength of India's northeastern region in judo.

ITBP dominated the medal tally with 42 medals, including 20 gold. Uttar Pradesh claimed fourth place with 35 medals, while neighbouring states Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur earned 6 and 4 medals respectively.

The Assam Police celebrated the event's success on Twitter, highlighting the week-long display of competition and camaraderie among participants.

This national-level police sporting event not only promotes physical fitness among law enforcement personnel but also fosters unity and competitive spirit across state and organisational boundaries.