In a shocking incident, hot oil fell on a new born baby at Mangaldai Civil Hospital. According to reports, the oil accidentally fell on the baby’s face when a nurse on duty was heating oil inside the baby care center. The baby's entire face is badly burned by the boiling oil and is currently undergoing further treatments.

“Hot coconut oil fell on my baby’s face and neck due to hospital administration’s mistake. The baby was born on December 4. This is absolutely undone. The nurse told me not to tell about the incident to anyone.The baby is still shivering and I am afraid. I am confused as well. I am afraid that they will kill my baby. I have come from so far.” , said the baby’s father.

“We came from Udalguri since there were no doctors available. The baby was born on December 4 at Mangaldai Civil Hospital. The baby was born healthy. After the incident, the nurse threatened the parents not to tell anyone. The nurse even tried to bribe the parents. When I went to see the baby, they denied me saying that parents were only allowed. Some good nurse suggested me to take the baby to another hospital but the parents say that they are poor and cannot afford to take the baby anywhere. They have put ointment in the baby’s face now. It’s been 8 days now since the day of birth and the baby is still in hospital.” said an ASHA worker who assisted the parents to the hospital.



Time and again , Mangaldai Civil Hospital has been in news and its not for a good reason. Earlier on November, the hospital was in limelight when some staff nurse demanded money from parents whose baby was just born in the hospital. When it comes to government hospital, people put on their trust and faith in the hospital administration. But, incidents like these might not only affect the hospital staffs but will also ruin hospital’s reputation.