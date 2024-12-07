Hotels in Barak Valley of Assam have announced they would not host any Bangladesh national till attacks on Hindus and other minorities in the neighbouring country stop.

Barak Valley, which comprises three districts of Cachar, Sribhumi (formerly Karimganj) and Hailakandi, shares a 129-km-long border with Bangladesh's Sylhet region.

"The situation of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh is concerning. We cannot accept this in any way. We have, therefore, decided to stop hosting any national from that country in all three districts of Barak Valley until the situation improves and atrocities on the Hindus stop. This is our form of protest," Barak Valley Hotel and Restaurant Association president Babul Rai told reporters on Friday.

"The people of Bangladesh must ensure that stability returns to the country. Only if the situation improves, we can reconsider our decision," he said.



Also Read: Assam: Sribhumi hotels ban Bangladeshi guests amid communal tensions

A few days ago, Sribhumi District Hotel Association has banned Bangladeshi nationals from staying at their hotels, citing recent incidents of religious persecution and minority harassment in Bangladesh.

The decision follows escalating concerns over violence against religious minorities, particularly highlighted by the arrest of ISKCON member Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu.

The association emphasised the temporary nature of the ban, which will remain in effect until the situation in Bangladesh normalises.

There have been widespread protests in all the three districts of Barak Valley against the alleged atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh and arrest of Hindu monk Chinmaya Krishna Das.