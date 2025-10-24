Assam: House fire destroys family home in Hawaipur

A devastating fire tore through the home of Dil Bahadur Gurung in Hawaipur last night around 9:30 PM, completely destroying the property.

The house, located between Hawaipur Baptist English School (HBES) and the Veterinary Sub Centre (Lama Gaon) under Kheroni Police Station in West Karbi Anglong, was reduced to ashes, consuming all furniture, cash, clothes, important documents, ornaments, utensils, and food supplies. The family has been left with nothing.

According to sources, no one was present in the house when the fire broke out, and the exact cause of the blaze has yet to be confirmed. Local residents immediately alerted the fire brigade, but the response was delayed by 1–2 hours, allowing the fire to fully engulf the property. Residents expressed frustration over the absence of a local fire service in Hawaipur, which they say often hampers emergency responses.

The Gurung family has appealed for urgent financial assistance and support from both the government and the local community to help meet their immediate needs and begin recovery. Authorities are investigating the incident, and further updates are awaited.