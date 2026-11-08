A devastating fire broke out at Jyotipur in Bokakhat, reducing the residence of a person identified as Utpal Konwar to ashes.

According to preliminary reports, the fire was caused by a short circuit. A gas cylinder also reportedly exploded during the incident, causing the flames to spread rapidly and intensify.

Fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control.

The house was completely gutted in the fire. Further details regarding the extent of the damage and any casualties are awaited.