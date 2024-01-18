Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma questioned the prospects of justice for Angkita Dutta on Janaury 18 adding fuel to the ongoing political clash surrounding Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Sarma expressed skepticism over the effectiveness of Rahul Gandhi's yatra, stating, "How will Angkita Dutta get justice from Rahul Gandhi when the 900 martyrs of the Assam movement are still awaiting justice? Congress dropped bombs in Mizoram's Aizawl. Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra seems more like a trip for the 'Miya' community than a genuine effort to address the concerns of the people."

The Chief Minister accused the Congress leader of selectively targeting certain communities, asserting that only a specific group would participate in Rahul Gandhi's yatra.

Earlier in the day, the entry of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra into Assam ignited a fierce political battle, with accusations of hurdles and corruption flying between the Congress and the Assam government. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh accused the Himanta Biswa Sarma government of deliberately disrupting and obstructing the yatra's progress.

"The Assam government is pulling out all stops to derail the Bharat Jodo Yatra," Ramesh declared at a press conference. "But we have faith that the people of Assam, including its youth and women, will hear Rahul Gandhi's message."

Responding to the allegations, Rahul Gandhi, speaking from Haluwating, Sivasagar, the entry point for the yatra, launched a scathing attack on the Assam government. He labeled it "perhaps the most corrupt in India" and pledged to address crucial state issues during the course of the yatra.