Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu on April 29 announced via social media that the results of the Higher Secondary (HS) examinations for the year 2025 will be declared on April 30, 2025, at 9:00 am. The results will cover all streams that is Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational.

Minister Pegu mentioned that the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will release an official notification shortly.



He further informed that a total of 3,02,420 students appeared for the examinations this year.



"I am pleased to inform that the Higher Secondary 2025 results for the Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams will be declared tomorrow (30-04-2025) at 9:00 AM. The ASSEB will issue official notification shortly. A total of 3,02,420 students appeared for the HS examinations this year", wrote education minister Ranoj Pegu on X.