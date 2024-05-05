Amidst widespread anticipation, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is poised to announce the results of the Higher Secondary (HS) examination 2024 before May 10, according to AHSEC Secretary Pulak Patgiri. The impending declaration comes in the wake of earlier speculations regarding the result's release date.

Assam's Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, had previously indicated that the HS examination results would be disclosed within the first week of May. Pegu underscored the importance of promptly releasing results to alleviate students' stress, following the swift announcement of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination results on April 20. The HSLC results revealed a commendable pass percentage of 75.70 percent, further emphasizing the significance of timely result dissemination.

Speaking to India Today NE, AHSEC Secretary Pulak Patgiri stated, "We haven't confirmed whether the results will be released before May 10, but we will declare them soon."

Expressing the council's commitment to expeditiously disclosing the HS examination results, Patgiri affirmed that the announcement would occur imminently. Pegu's assertion of a potential release by the end of April or early May reflects the administration's proactive approach in facilitating student welfare amidst the examination season.