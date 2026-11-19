The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-II, formerly AHSEC, has announced the schedule for the Higher Secondary (HS) Final Examination 2027, with examinations set to begin on March 12.

According to the timetable, the examinations will continue until April 5, with morning and afternoon shifts. The morning shift will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, while the afternoon shift will run from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

English will be the first examination on March 12, followed by Entrepreneurship Development on March 13 and Modern Indian Languages (MIL)/Alternative English on March 15.

The schedule includes subjects such as Economics, Business Studies, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Accountancy, Political Science, Geography, Psychology, Sociology, Statistics, Computer Science and Application, Multimedia and Web Technology, Artificial Intelligence, and various skill-based subjects.

The board has also specified that practical examinations for skill subjects carrying 50 marks will be held from January 18 to 24, 2027, while practical examinations for subjects carrying 30 marks will be conducted from January 27 to 30 at respective institutions.

The examination schedule was shared by Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on social media.

Candidates are advised to check the official timetable for subject-wise dates and examination details.