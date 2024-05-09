Dilruba Yasmin and Sadiya Jahan Choudhury, students of the Frontier Senior Secondary School, Kaliabor have emerged as shining stars by securing the first position in the arts stream, with an extraordinary feat of scoring the highest marks in Assam, achieving a staggering 99 marks in the elective Bengali subject.

Both Dilruba Yasmin and Sadiya Jahan Choudhury have demonstrated exceptional proficiency in their chosen field of study, setting a benchmark for their peers and future generations.

Moreover, Jeet Debnath, a student of Junior Science College at Non-government School, has etched his name in the annals of academic history by achieving a perfect score of 100 marks in Science, a feat unparalleled in the state of Assam.

Jeet's remarkable achievement highlights the rigorous academic standards and quality education, reaffirming its position as a beacon of educational excellence in Karimganj and beyond.

The extraordinary success of these students not only brings glory but also serves as a source of inspiration for students across the region, encouraging them to strive for academic excellence and reach new heights of achievement.