The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) officially announced the much-awaited Higher Secondary (HS) Results 2025 today at 9 AM. Results for all three streams, Arts, Science, and Commerce have been declared and are now available for students on the board's official websites and other authorized portals.

This year, 2,26,756 students appeared in the Arts stream. A total of 1,84,745 students successfully cleared the exams, resulting in an impressive overall pass percentage of 81.03 per cent.

First Division: 49,577 students

Second Division: 80,650 students

Third Division: 53,518 students

Female students outperformed their male counterparts once again, recording a pass percentage of 82.95%, compared to 78.42 per cent among male students.

Among the districts, Baksa stood tall with a 95.21 per cent pass rate, followed by Darrang (93.82 per cent). However, Cachar posted the lowest pass percentage in the state at 58.96 per cent.

In the Science stream, 56,909 students appeared, with 48,309 clearing the exam a pass percentage of 84.88 per cent.

First Division: 25,827 students

Second Division: 19,286 students

Third Division: 3,196 students

Female candidates led the way with an 85.54 per cent pass rate, slightly higher than 84.39 per cent for male students.

District-wise, West Karbi Anglong made headlines by securing a 100 per cent pass rate, while Sivasagar (97.13 per cent) and Baksa (95.66 per cent) followed. At the bottom of the list, Dima Hasao recorded just 56.27 per cent.

In the Commerce stream, 17,746 students appeared, with 14,584 passing, leading to a pass rate of 82.18 per cent.

First Division: 6,519 students

Second Division: 5,760 students

Third Division: 2,305 students

Female students in Commerce registered an 82.40 per cent pass rate, marginally higher than 82.08 per cent for males.

South Salmara emerged as the best-performing district in Commerce, boasting a 100 per cent pass rate among its 11 students.

The Vocational stream saw a pass percentage of 68.55 per cent, with females outperforming males at 74.39 per cent compared to 65.53 per cent.

Interestingly, the ASSEB did not release a list of toppers this year, marking a departure from tradition.