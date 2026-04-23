Assam HS results to be declared on April 28: Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will declare the Class 12 (Higher Secondary) examination results on April 28, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday, April 23.

In a post on X, Sarma confirmed the result date, stating that the Higher Secondary results will be declared on April 28 and extended his best wishes to all students who appeared for the examinations.

The announcement brings clarity for thousands of students across Assam who have been awaiting the outcome of their Class 12 board examinations.

Students will be able to access their results through the official websites of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council once they are released.