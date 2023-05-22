Assam HSLC 2023: List of top ten candidates
The results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) under SEBA (Board of Secondary Education) are announced and a total pass percentage of 72.69 per cent has been recorded in the state.
The results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) under SEBA (Board of Secondary Education) are announced and a total pass percentage of 72.69 per cent has been recorded in the state.
The following is the merit list of the top ten ranks:
1st Position- 596 Marks
Hridam Thakuria- Sankardev Shishu Niketan, Dhekiajuli
2nd Position- 593 Marks
Ishrat Fariha- Nagaon Govt. Boy's HS School
Lucky Devi Choudhury- Ananda Vidya Niketan, Nalbari
Manmita Sarma- Ananda Vidya Niketan, Nalbari
Aditya Anupom Konwar- St. Joseph's School, Sonari
3rd Position- 592 Marks
Nilufer Rahman- Dumunichowki English School
Anindita Borah- Adarsha Vidyapeeth, Bholaguri
Mriganka Bhattacharyya- Sankardev Sishu Niketan, Baharghat
This year's HSLC exams were held amid several controversies after paper leak incidents were reported across various exam centres of the state.
The HSLC exams began on March 3 and were slated to end on March 20. However, due to rescheduling the exams after the paper leak incidents, the examination was extended to April 1.
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