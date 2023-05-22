The results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) under SEBA (Board of Secondary Education) are announced and a total pass percentage of 72.69 per cent has been recorded in the state.

The following is the merit list of the top ten ranks:

1st Position- 596 Marks

Hridam Thakuria- Sankardev Shishu Niketan, Dhekiajuli

2nd Position- 593 Marks

Ishrat Fariha- Nagaon Govt. Boy's HS School

Lucky Devi Choudhury- Ananda Vidya Niketan, Nalbari

Manmita Sarma- Ananda Vidya Niketan, Nalbari

Aditya Anupom Konwar- St. Joseph's School, Sonari

3rd Position- 592 Marks

Nilufer Rahman- Dumunichowki English School

Anindita Borah- Adarsha Vidyapeeth, Bholaguri

Mriganka Bhattacharyya- Sankardev Sishu Niketan, Baharghat



This year's HSLC exams were held amid several controversies after paper leak incidents were reported across various exam centres of the state.

The HSLC exams began on March 3 and were slated to end on March 20. However, due to rescheduling the exams after the paper leak incidents, the examination was extended to April 1.