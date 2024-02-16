The English question paper for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Exam 2024 was leaked in Dhubri. This latest incident marks yet another breach in the security of matriculation examinations.

The leaked question paper, purportedly originating from Jaruar Char Public High School, surfaced just as students began their examinations, adding to the growing list of exam-related controversies in the region.

At the heart of the scandal lies the Banskandi Nena Mia H.S School examination center in Cachar, where the leaked question paper is suspected to have originated. The involvement of Hyder Hussain Majumdar, a teacher at the examination center, has further compounded the gravity of the situation, raising questions about the efficacy of supervision and oversight mechanisms.

Today marked the commencement of the HSLC Exam 2024 in the state, with authorities emphasizing stringent security measures to ensure a smooth and controversy-free examination process. However, the brazenness of the leak has once again highlighted the challenges in maintaining the sanctity of the examination system, prompting calls for urgent reforms and heightened vigilance.