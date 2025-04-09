The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) is likely to announce the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Class 10 examination results on Thursday, April 10, 2025, subject to final approval from the state government in Dispur.

Reports state that the board has completed all necessary preparations, and is now awaiting official clearance from the Assam Government. Once the green light is received, the results will be published on the ASSEB’s official digital platforms.

Further updates regarding the release are anticipated later tonight or early tomorrow morning.

Once released, students will be able to view their results through the following official websites:

sebaonline.org/results

resultsassam.nic.in

sebaresults.sebaonline.org

To access their results, students must log in using their roll numbers and other required credentials. In addition to the results, provisional mark sheets will be made available online, allowing students to download and retain a digital copy for immediate use.

This year, over four lakh students appeared for the Assam HSLC examinations, which were held from February 15 to March 2, 2025. The practical examinations took place earlier, on January 21 and 22.