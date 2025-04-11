The results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) 2025 examination have been declared, with three students emerging at the top with near-perfect scores. This year’s toppers hail from some of Assam’s leading educational institutions, reflecting the growing academic excellence in the state.

The first rank went to Amishree Saikia of Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School, Jorhat, who scored an impressive 591 out of 600 (98.50%).

The second rank was secured by Saptarswa Bardoloi from Assam Jatiya Vidyalaya, Noonmati, Guwahati, with 590 marks (98.33%).

The third rank went to Anirban Borgohain, also from Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School, Jorhat, who scored 589 marks (98.17%).

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu extended his congratulations via social media, applauding the toppers for their dedication and wishing them success in their academic journeys ahead.

This year's overall pass percentage stands at 63.98 per cent, marking a substantial decline from last year's 75.7%. Out of 4,29,449 registered students, 4,22,737 appeared for the exams, while 6,712 were absent. According to official records, 22 results have been withheld, and 101 candidates were expelled during the examination process.

The exams were conducted between February 15 and March 3, 2025, with practical tests held on January 21-22.