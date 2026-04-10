Assam HSLC 2026: Girls outnumber boys; male candidates record higher pass percentage

Female candidates outnumbered their male counterparts in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2026, while boys recorded a higher pass percentage, according to the official Abstract of Results released by the education authorities.

A total of 4,38,564 candidates applied for the examination, including 2,48,325 females and 1,90,239 males. Of these, 4,29,249 candidates appeared, with 2,42,781 girls and 1,86,468 boys.

In terms of performance, male candidates registered a pass percentage of 67.78 per cent, surpassing the 63.96 per cent recorded by female candidates. The overall pass percentage for the HSLC 2026 examination stood at 65.62 per cent.

A total of 2,81,701 candidates successfully cleared the examination. Among them, 1,26,398 were males and 1,55,303 were females.

Division-wise, 44,861 female candidates secured first division compared to 40,328 males. In the second division, 83,608 females and 66,559 males passed, while 26,834 females and 19,511 males were placed in the third division.

The examination also recorded 9,315 absent candidates. Additionally, the results of 5 candidates were withheld, and 135 candidates were expelled for the use of unfair means.

The HSLC examination is conducted annually and serves as a crucial milestone in the academic journey of students across the state.